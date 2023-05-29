Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Leicester City won just one of their opening 10 games of the season but recovered to sit 12th - four points clear of the relegation zone - when the season stopped for the World Cup.

It was almost relentless suffering after the restart, though, as they secured only four more victories over the rest of the campaign.

There is a general feeling that delaying the decision to sack Brendan Rodgers was extremely costly.

He was initially backed - despite fans unfurling a "Rodgers Out" banner after the 2-1 home defeat by Chelsea on 11 March, and a 1-1 draw at Brentford in the following game.

Rodgers stayed in post during the international break, and the board finally acted after a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace dropped them into the bottom three.

But there didn't seem to be any real succession plan.

While the club scrambled around for a replacement, caretaker boss Adam Sadler oversaw home defeats by Aston Villa and Bournemouth.

BBC Sport understands Leicester spoke to a number of candidates and an approach was made to the representatives of Graham Potter, who had just been sacked by Chelsea, but the Englishman wanted to wait until the end of the season to decide on his next move.

A three-year deal was then offered to former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch after he impressed during his interview, but the American rejected it, feeling it was not the right opportunity.

With eight games left, Dean Smith was installed alongside former Foxes manager Craig Shakespeare and ex-England captain John Terry - but it was too little, too late.

James Maddison questioned the "hunger" of his team-mates after the demoralising 5-3 loss at Fulham - during which supporters had chanted "you're not fit to wear the shirt". They followed that up with "we are going down" during the dismal 3-0 home defeat by Liverpool.

There was no way back.

