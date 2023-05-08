MacLean 'has given Saints a lift'

Former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart believes that interim St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean will be in the frame for the job full time if he keeps the Perth side in the Scottish Premiership.

MacLean has taken four points from his two games in charge, and Stewart has seen an improvement in the team's performances.

"We've seen it with Barry Robson at Aberdeen," he said on Sportscene. "If MacLean is able to steer St Johnstone clear then he's going to be in the frame.

"The one thing that is noticeable is that they've been competitive in the last two games. It's harsh on Callum Davidson, but the change has given them a lift."