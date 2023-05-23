Rangers v Hearts: Team news

Alfredo Morelos, Borna Barisic, Glen Kamara, Scott Wright, Rabbi Matondo and Antonio Colak are back in training for Rangers but on-loan attacker Malik Tillman is back at Bayern Munich with a hamstring problem which has ended his season.

Ben Davies, Ryan Kent, and Connor Goldson are all out along with long-term absentees Kemar Roofe, Tom Lawrence, Steven Davis and Filip Helander (foot).

Hearts miss Alex Cochrane through suspension but fellow left-back Stephen Kingsley could be back in the mix after missing the last two games.

Liam Boyce (knee), Beni Baningime (knee), Craig Gordon (leg), Craig Halkett (knee) and Gary Mackay-Steven (foot) are all set to remain sidelined.