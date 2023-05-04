Bringing Sam Allardyce in at this stage of Leeds' season is "just desperate", but there is more to the former England manager than just "route one", according to BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope.

"What's the positive of bringing Allardyce in?" Pope asked on a special episode of the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast. "I think you can say he is a bit more forward-thinking when he has been at clubs for a long time.

"He's not just about route one - that is a bit harsh to say about him. You don't become the England manager, even if it was just for one game, without having something.

"It must have been a case of looking at all the available options - there must only have been few - and asking, 'Who do we think has got a big enough profile in the game to fire up a bunch of lads that are on their backsides?'"

It has been a time of upheaval at Elland Road as the board sacked both director of football Victor Orta and interim boss Javi Gracia before appointing 68-year- old Allardyce all in the space of 24 hours.

Pope is concerned the club are panicking to try and keep the Whites in the top flight.

"[Allardyce] has worked with [Leeds CEO] Angus Kinnear too [at West Ham] and you've got to put him into the mix of this," said Pope. "Has Andrea [Radrizzani] trusted him to do this? I think they were down to limited options.

"It's desperate - there's no other way of dressing it up.

"They've had to do something and this is their way forward, but to call it anything remotely like a plan is misleading."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds