'You should not get penalised for asking a question' - Beale

Rangers manager Michael Beale has criticised the Scottish FA's decision to increase Aberdeen midfielder Graeme Shinnie's ban to four games, after the Dons appealed the original red card.

Aberdeen say they are seeking support from other Premiership clubs in order to improve the disciplinary system, and Beale agrees that the current process needs looking at.

"I haven't seen the challenge, but I don't like the idea that you ask a question and get more," he said.

"The ban is the ban, you're allowed to ask the question, and I don't think you should get penalised more for asking - that seems a little bit harsh; I wouldn't want that for one of my players and I think we need to look at that.

"Graeme is a committed player, and he has to make tackles and go for challenges. It's like we don't want people to appeal."

Rangers travel to Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, and Beale is anticipating a tough game against Barry Robson's side, who have won their last six games.

"The games against Aberdeen, certainly up at Pittodrie are always feisty. Barry has gone in at a difficult time and done really well, and now, all of a sudden, they find themself where they wanted to be at the start of the season. Third place, and that European place seems to be in their hands now.

"They'll want to end the season strongly. I think it'll be a good game - second versus third - we seem to be going to the form team with every away game at the moment, but our away form has been really strong."