Stephen Naismith says the Hearts squad are stuck in "default mode" as he tries to implement change, but insists they can't be accused of lacking commitment.

Having taken charge on an interim basis following Robbie Neilson's exit, Naismith was unable to halt Hearts' slump at the first time of asking as they fell to an insipid derby defeat at Hibs that leaves them five points behind third-place Aberdeen.

“There is a good group of footballers here who want to win and want to be successful,” Naismith told Sky Sports.

“That’s probably been questioned over the last six to eight weeks with the form and the results but overall the guys are desperate to do well.

“We needed to change things that were happening rather than staying in the rut we were in.

“When things change there’s a part of you that stays in that default mode which has been drilled into you over the last two or three years with the previous manager.

“We’re asking them to do things that are different, that are unknown and they need to grasp that quickly.

“We can be successful very quickly in terms of winning games but it’s not going to be perfect until the last few games of the season. But we need to have more good points than negative points in each game."

Naismith confirmed midfielder Beni Beningime and striker Liam Boyce are both back in light training after long-term injuries.

“That is early stages being back involved in the group to play and getting involved in the warm-ups and the different technical drills we do and potentially going a bit further," he added.

“That will be scaled up in the next month and that will be determined between the physios and how the players are feeling.

“It’s great to have them around the group, there’s loads of experience, especially with Boyce. Everybody is delighted to have them back out because him and Beni have both been out with bad injuries but getting back on the grass is a massive part of it.”