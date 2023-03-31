Ruben Selles says he is "growing" as Southampton manager and that he is "proud" of what they're doing at the club.

The 39-year-old was appointed on a deal until the end of the season following the sacking of Nathan Jones in February.

"I try to evolve every single day and find ways to motivate my players and the myself," he said before Sunday's game against West Ham.

"In the same time I am enjoying the position - I feel like I am growing with this leadership position.

"I am very proud of what we are doing.

"We talk about ups and down, the wins are there and I think we can get some more points. We have made some good performances, some performances could be better. We can remove some of the defensive situations.

"I think the team is growing, especially in terms of mindset. The team knows exactly what to do.

"We are getting more consistency and we're a team that is playing better every day. We don't want to stay the same, we want to get 1% better every day."