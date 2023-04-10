Man City's title race run-in
- Published
Manchester City head into their final eight games of the season six points behind Arsenal, but have a game in hand on their rivals.
Here is how their title race run-in looks:
Data company Nielsen's Gracenote's simulations now put City as favourites to come out Premier League winners once again, with a 56% chance of lifting the trophy, while Arsenal's chances are 44%.
But, could City's FA Cup and Champions League involvements prove a distraction as they head into the back straight of the season?
