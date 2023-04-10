Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock

When Liverpool went 2-0 down to Arsenal on Sunday, it was like they thought 'well, we might as well give this a go - we've got nothing to lose'.

That's the attitude I think the Reds need for the rest of the season too, in terms of trying different tactics as well as showing their fighting spirit.

For example, using Trent Alexander-Arnold as an inverted full-back who came into central midfield was not a resounding success for Liverpool against the Gunners, but the Reds' situation means they might as well carry on playing him that way.

As uplifting as the Reds' fightback was to draw against the Premier League leaders, it did not really change much about what has been an extremely disappointing campaign - Jurgen Klopp's side are still eighth, they still cannot win a trophy and a top-four finish to secure Champions League football remains a distant dream.

They still look to me like they are a team in need of a rest, physically and mentally, but they have always been capable of going toe-to-toe with the best teams. Barring last week's 4-1 defeat at Manchester City, they have lifted themselves for the big occasions and put in good performances in those matches.

It was the same against Arsenal. We saw a lack of confidence from Liverpool to begin with, which was understandable after what had happened at Etihad Stadium, but everything changed when Granit Xhaka clashed with Alexander-Arnold and really got the crowd going.

Mohamed Salah's goal quickly put them back in the game and, the way they played in the second half, they should have gone on to win it.

