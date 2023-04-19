Brighton have announced midfielder Pascal Gross has signed a new contract with the club that runs until 2025.

The 31-year-old has been with the club since 2017 and has made 184 league appearances for the Seagulls, scoring 23 goals and making 33 assists.

Gross has become an integral part of Albion's squad under Roberto de Zerbi, having missed just one match in all competitions this season and played in a variety of positions, scoring six goals.

“I am absolutely delighted that Pascal has agreed a new contract with us," said De Zerbi.

“He is one of the best players I have worked with during my career and every day I appreciate him more and more.

“He is one of the secrets to Albion's success.”