Motherwell 2-4 Rangers: What the manager said

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell was "pleased" with his players in their defeat to Rangers but questioned VAR's intervention in the game.

“We need some clarity," the Fir Park boss told BBC Sportsound. "The third goal for Rangers comes at a pivotal time. There’s a big call made.

"There seems to be a lot of confusion about how that decision comes about. I’ll stand corrected if I’m wrong but from the pictures I’ve seen [Fashion] Sakala looks offside.”

Kettlewell also didn’t agree with the second yellow card shown to midfielder Callum Slattery.