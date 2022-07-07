Sligo take first-leg lead over Bala

Ten-man Sligo Rovers took the advantage in their Conference League tie with Bala Town as they look to set up an encounter with Motherwell.

The Welsh hosts took an early lead through Lassana Mendes, but Sligo turned the game around thanks to goals from ex-Hearts forward Aidan Keena and Max Mata.

The Irish side had to see out the last 10 minutes with 10 men after Nando Pijnaker was sent off.

The second leg will be played in Sligo next Thursday.