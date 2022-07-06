Miller 'senses frustration' at lack of Rangers signings

Former Rangers and Celtic striker Kenny Miller says he can "sense the frustration" at the lack of Ibrox incomings.

Centre-back John Souttar has been Giovanni van Bronckhorst's only summer signing, while Celtic have added Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jota to their squad on a permanent basis, plus left-back Alexandro Bernabei and goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist.

"This is the way it's always judged in Glasgow," Miller told Sky Sports. "You're always judged against your rivals. The fact Celtic have gone out and spent a lot of money, with almost £18m on four players.

"Rangers have done decent enough business in regards to keeping players, but there's no doubt they need to strengthen. I've absolutely no doubt new signings will come in the door."

The Ibrox side are reportedly on the verge of signing Croatia striker Antonio Colak, meanwhile Joe Aribo is strongly linked with a move to Southampton.