Speaking on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast, former Heart of Midlothian midfielder Michael Stewart has been discussing the players that arrived at Tynecastle in the summer.

"You look at the [transfer] business," Stewart said. "Kye Rowles, undoubtedly a good signing. [Allan] Forrest is a good signing; you’re not bursting the bank to bring him in.

"[Lawrence] Shankland is a very good addition. [Robert] Snodgrass is a good signing. [Stephen] Humphrys looks like he could do something for Hearts. [Jorge] Grant and [Orestis] Kiomourtzoglou are not bad players, but I’m looking for more."

S﻿tewart was particularly complimentary about Shankland, backing the striker to become the first Hearts player to score 20 goals in a season since John Robertson in 1992.

“If you were arguing against Lawrence Shankland, you’d say he still had a bit to prove in the Premiership, but for me, he was always going to be a great signing," he added.

"You get the better players back in the team and he’s going to be close to getting 20 league goals - that could be the difference between getting back into Europe next year or not."