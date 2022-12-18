Stewart weighs in on penalty

Former Hearts midfielder Michael Stewart says the penalty kick Kilmarnock conceded at Tynecastle was "a nonsense".

Joe Wright was penalised within the area for a handball. Lawrence Shankland converted from the spot, restoring the hosts two-goal cushion and ensuring the three points stayed in the capital, but Stewart was unimpressed with the decision leading to the third goal.

"If you get nudged in the back, your arms move," the former Jambos captain said on BBC Sportsound.

"How can you penalise someone when they can't even see where the ball is? It's a nonsense."