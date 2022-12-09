Loris Karius says there is a "good chance" he will stay at Newcastle beyond his short-term deal.

The German keeper signed in September on a deal that will run until January.

The 29-year-old made his first appearance in Thursday's friendly win over Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

His last competitive game came for Union Berlin in February 2021 and he said returning to action was a "good feeling".

On his future, Karius told the club's website, external he has had a "great few months", adding: "It's been all positive. We are going to have some talks and see what we can do. Of course I can see myself here for longer, to push and hopefully get more appearances. Also a competitive start, that's my aim. I think there's a good chance I can stay here longer but we will have that discussion in the coming weeks."

Asked what the team can achieve when the English season resumes, he added: "We have no limits to be honest. It's important we get a good start. I'm positive we can achieve great things this season. The group has such a strong togetherness, that's very unique and that's what makes me positive."