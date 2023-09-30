Man United 0-1 Crystal Palace: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to Sky Sports: "It's quite simple. We conceded only three chances over the whole game - all three from set-plays. Then I think we got in good positions and then made poor decisions.

"We got into good positions and we had free players. We didn't have an impact. The quality was just not good enough in that part of the game. The final part of the game we didn't play our best game.

"Of course it is frustrating. We were also many times close. You have to be sharp and clinical. It's about decision making. We can't change this result anymore. You always learn from the game and learn to do better from the final part of the game."