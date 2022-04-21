Man City 3-0 Brighton: Pick of the stats

Manchester City have never lost a home league match against Brighton & Hove Albion in 12 previous meetings (W10 D2), facing the Seagulls more often without losing at home than any other opponent in their league history.

Since they joined the Premier League for the 2017-18 season, Brighton have lost more league matches against Manchester City than any other opponent (nine defeats).

City returned to the top of the Premier League, meaning they have now led the table for 137 of the last 138 days since December 4th.