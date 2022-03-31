Wolves v Aston Villa: What the form shows

Wolves have won three of their past five Premier League games against Aston Villa (D1 L1), as many as they had in their previous 26 top-flight meetings with the Villans (W3 D9 L14).

Villa won this exact fixture 1-0 last season, last winning consecutive away games against Wolves in 2010-11 and 2011-12.

Wolves could become the fifth club to win both of their Premier League meetings with Aston Villa this season after Arsenal, Chelsea, Watford and West Ham. Only Norwich (5) and Watford (5) have had more teams do the double over them than Aston Villa (4) this term.