We've been asking Everton fans if you are confident Frank Lampard can turn it round and save the Toffees from relegation?

Here's a sample of what you had to say:

Steve: Am I confident that we can turn around our away form? No. Am I hopeful? Yes, because all we have left is hope. But if we can’t sort out our defence, then we are doomed. Just make us hard to beat, Frank. Expansive football can wait!

Geoff: I think we need to get at least three wins and maybe pick up a couple of draws to definitely stay in the Premier League. This won’t be easy with the fixtures we have left but I'm getting less and less hopeful. This is the worst Everton team I've seen in supporting them for 40 years and that's saying something, we have had some bad ones.

Paul: It’s been 6+ years of terrible planning and recruitment that has led to a bad group of players who lack the talent or fight to survive in games when things do go their way. If we stay up it’ll be a miracle. At least there’s an international break to give us Evertonians a break.

