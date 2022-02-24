Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Has Wolves’ moment arrived? Maybe, although Tottenham’s recent collapse arguably gives them a little more leeway this week in their pursuit of a European place.

But their two games in London this week, against Arsenal and West Ham, give them an enormous opportunity. There has been some grumbling of late that parts of the media have overlooked Wolves when weighing up the most likely team to join Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea in the Champions League next season. Win these two games, and their claims will be impossible to overlook.

Since their narrow and rather unlucky defeats by Liverpool and Manchester City in early December, Wolves have won six league games out of eight – falling short against only Chelsea and Arsenal.

A great deal was made of Arsenal’s celebrations at Molineux after holding on with ten men for much of the second half, but there was no need to take too much offence; Arsenal’s relief at holding on was a recognition of just how hard Wolves can be to beat, and their respective league positions made the importance of that result obvious. Whichever team wins tonight will be justified in feeling exactly the same emotion.

Bruno Lage bounced into his press conference yesterday and hardly drew breath for an hour, excitedly telling tales of his players’ confidence and spirit, while modestly reminding everyone that Wolves in Europe is not such a novel idea – Nuno led them to qualification only three seasons ago.

That success was unexpected; but a repeat this season would be just as much of a surprise. It was happy talk; you’ve got to have a dream…