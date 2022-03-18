Wolves looking quietly confident, but Lage remains modest

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

On at least two occasions now, including yesterday, Bruno Lage has found a cute way to dodge a question about qualifying for Europe. When it has been put to him that the Wolves fans are excited at the possibility of him “taking them to Europe”, he has deadpanned a line about not having quite settled details for a pre-season tour – and perhaps they might be going to the USA.

It’s a neat way to be modest and not inflate expectations too much, but you can be sure he knows exactly what everyone means.

He was quite right, though, to point out that Wolves were similarly placed a month ago, before what seemed to be a costly wobble, so it is probably wise not to get too over-excited.

Perhaps the heartbreaking nature of the late goal to lose at Arsenal on 24 February did just crack their confidence for a short while, but their composure was entirely restored in the wins over Watford and Everton. If they can put away a struggling team for the third game running, Wolves move above both West Ham and Tottenham before the two London clubs meet on Sunday.

For the last game before the “break” – an increasingly inaccurate description, as several members of the squad will be rushing off to play for their countries – Lage is again juggling the effects of injuries. A fully-fit Pedro Neto would be invaluable, but he is absent again, as are the two right-backs, Nelson Semedo and Ki-Jana Hoever.

Jonny’s recovery has come just in time. Elsewhere, though, Lage has more choice than he has been used to, with experienced back-up for places in his defensive line. His selection at Everton raised concerns among fans before the game, in particular his decision to use three midfielders against a struggling opponent – but it proved to be the right call.

Wolves are looking quietly confident again. Lage talks of keeping the pressure high within the club to drive them forward but, if they win again tonight, the pressure of the European chase will be felt more keenly by some of their rivals - especially those burdened with greater expectations.