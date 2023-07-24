Former Manchester City and England forward Trevor Francis has died in Spain of a heart attack aged 69.

Francis became Britain's first £1m player when he joined Nottingham Forest in 1979, scoring the winner in their first European Cup success later that year, before moving to City in 1981.

A club statement read: "Manchester City are saddened to learn of the passing of former player Trevor Francis at the age of 69.

"Signing Francis from [Nottingham] Forest in September 1981, City fans were excited to see the striker in a sky blue shirt.

"More than 10,000 supporters travelled to Stoke City to see his debut for the club and he scored twice in a 3-1 victory.

"However, he was sold to Italian side Sampdoria after less than a year following the 1982 World Cup in Spain.

"Everyone at Manchester City sends their condolences to Trevor’s family and friends."