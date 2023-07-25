Six times Zaha took our breath away

Wilfried Zaha is swamped by Darren Ambrose after his first goal for Crystal Palace in August 2010

Zaha celebrates after terrorising Brighton with two goals in the Championship play-off semi-finals

Zaha returned from injury to help Crystal Palace to their first win of the 2017-18 season against Chelsea in October 2017

Zaha dominated the Arsenal defence in a 3-2 win at Emirates Stadium in 2019

He got his revenge against former employers Manchester United, scoring twice in a 3-1 win in 2020

He was mesmerising as Palace stunned champions Manchester City with a 2-0 win at Etihad Stadium in October 2021

