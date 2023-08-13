Former Premier League defender Matthew Upson on BBC Radio 5 Live after the 1-1 draw between Liverpool and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge: "A lot of promise but lacking in connection - positive for both teams though.

"They needed to show, 'right we're heading in this direction.'

"Liverpool are not done, that defensive midfield role is important to them and they need one. Mac Allister does not want to play in there and they wo't get the best out of him there either.

"It is very much trial and error still for Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino.

"Both sides had a lot of young players in their sides, which hints to the direction both are heading in."