Ross County defender Ryan Leak has given fans an insight into what they can expect from their new addition.

"[I'll give] 100%," he said, speaking to County's social media channels. "I'm composed on the ball, like to play football, and defensively I obviously want to keep the ball out of the net and communicate.

"It's been a few busy days, but I'm delighted to be here now. I met the lads this morning and they were very welcoming."