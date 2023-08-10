BBC Radio London's Phil Parry has been discussing the sale of Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace on The Far Post podcast: "They've brought in Matheus Franca now but it took them quite a while to get that deal sorted. They've not done much in the market again.

"I don't think we were expecting the Wilfried situation. Galatasaray is a strange one really but maybe he just fancies getting away from the Premier League. We spoke to a Palace fan and they said: 'Look, we'd rather him go a long way away, rather than anywhere else in the Premier League'. That's what he's done, so that's a positive.

"Goals are, and were, the problem. So what is Roy's approach going to be? Another question will be: 'What is going to happen next summer?'. Are they using this as an opportunity to really put a succession plan in place because he's not getting any younger?"

Former Premier League defender Steve Brown added: "I don't like their forward options. They've struggled for goals for many years now but they do have two exciting players that play off the striker in Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

"If I'm honest, I think it was about the right time for Wilfried. There's a boredom factor to Wilfried Zaha playing for Palace, where he's had to challenge himself.

"It was probably the last summer where he could get the best deal for himself. I think when we knew and found out about that offer, we all expected him to stay because it's so easy for him to stay at Crystal Palace, where he's absolutely adored.

"You have to tip your cap to where he's gone - that is a tough, competitive environment if it's not going well for you."

