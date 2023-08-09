Motherwell draw evidence that Dundee can hold their own

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Dundee marked their Premiership return by drawing 1-1 at home to Motherwell last weekend.

Not the home win they would have wanted, but plenty of cause for optimism nonetheless.

Tony Docherty will have been delighted with some of the football his side played in the torrential rain, and will feel a sunny future beckons for them – based on that showing anyway.

Had it not been for the woodwork denying them twice, Dundee would have won that game, so firm evidence that the side he is building can more than hold their own at Scottish football’s top table.

The fine interplay between Luke McCowan and Lyall Cameron was one of the many plus points for those of a Dark Blues persuasion.

The challenge now will be to build on that solid platform, and this weekend’s trip to St Mirren will be an opportunity to do just that.

Over the last few weeks, there have been a number of comments from within the Dundee camp emphasising the importance of having good home form and making Dens Park a difficult place for teams to go.

But picking up points on the road is just as important , and Docherty will be hoping his new look side can travel well – starting this weekend.