Jenna Thomson, Motherwell fan

After Motherwell’s dazzling display at Easter Road I can confidently say, the ‘Well are absolutely staying up!

At first, I wasn’t sure how the game would have went given the recent good form Hibs have been in since the January derby. However, Motherwell controlled the game well and looked as if they could have scored four or five.

That being said, the penalty Kevin Van Veen scored was very poor and from some angles it look as though divine intervention allowed it to cross the line and count as a goal. If I was a Hibs fan, I would have been furious. Luckily, I am not one and I am grinning from ear to ear instead.

The free-kick scored by Sean Goss could potentially be a contender for goal of the season. It was truly magnificent. Likewise, with Van Veen’s goal towards the end of the game, the goals we’re producing now don’t only get the job done, they also show incredible skill which was sorely missed before February.

Spittal being taken off injured is worrying, although, his replacement Harry Paton showed some promise from the 40 minutes we saw of him.

I am confident going into Saturday’s game against Livingston that Motherwell will run riot and keep all three points at Fir Park.

Livingston and Dundee United at home are both absolute must wins for Motherwell before travelling to Celtic Park for the last game before the split. If we turn Fir Park into a fortress of defence, then I am certain we will have nothing to worry about in regards to our future in the Premiership.

If Hibs and Livingston’s form starts to slip and they continue to drop points top six may not be that far away…