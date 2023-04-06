Eddie Howe after Newcastle's 5-1 win at West Ham: "Probably since the World Cup we haven't been as clinical. Tonight was roles reversed.

"We weren't perfect, West Ham made it a good game, but when the chances came we took them.

"We looked a little fatigued, I don't think we were great in elements of our game but mentally we got through it.

"Nothing is going to be decided in the short term, but these are big wins."

Did you know? Newcastle registered their joint-biggest away win in the Premier League, while they scored five goals in a Premier League away game for just the second time, last doing so against Coventry City in September 1998 (5-1).