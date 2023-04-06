Cancola keen to kick on for 'mini-league' of the split

Ross County midfielder David Cancola is relishing the opportunity to get back into a "rhythm" of games after a stop-start few weeks.

Cancola, who started against Celtic last weekend for the first league game since January, has also been praising the competiveness and uniqueness of the Scottish top-flight.

"What's interesting for me is you can face a St Johnstone this week, play them in one playing style and then the next week, you play them again and it could be a completely different tactics," he said ahead of his side's game against the Perthshire Saints on Saturday.

"I have not seen a league where teams during the season change form, change playing wise so often so I think it's a real challenge for coaches to prepare well for the games, but we've got really good staff and every game we know what the team need to do and it won't be different this Saturday.

"It's a very technical league. There are a lot of great individual players but at the same time, the tempo is very high and it's a bit of everything. I feel like if you do well here, you'll be prepared for most leagues."

Cancola also weighed in the importance of the run-in before the split, where County will be coming up against teams in "games we want and can win".

"It's good to get a few days off, but I hate those international breaks! It breaks the rhythm, so I'm glad we're getting back into a stretch of games where we can really make it into like a mini-league - take this stretch, prepare and give it our all and then take it step by step."