Fulham v West Ham: Pick of the stats
- Published
Andreas Pereira has created 58 chances in the Premier League this season, already the fifth-highest total for a Fulham player on record in a single campaign (since 2003-04).
West Ham are winless and without a clean sheet in 11 Premier League away games (D3 L8) since beating Aston Villa 1-0 in August. They last went 12 without a win on the road between December and May in 2014-15 under Sam Allardyce.
Fulham have lost four of their past five Premier League games against West Ham United (D1) since beating them 2-1 on New Year's Day 2014.