Former Rangers defender Richard Foster has praised Allan McGregor ahead of the veteran goalkeeper's 500th appearance for the Ibrox club, and believes there is more in the tank yet.

"He's the kind of player that Rangers need in the dressing room because he drives the standard," Foster said on the BBC's Scottish football podcast.

"He doesn't allow people to slacken off in training, and he's a fantastic goalkeeper. We've spoken so many times in the last few seasons about how many big saves he's made in big moments, especially in that European run.

"You get goalkeepers that are very good, and goalkeepers that are special, and McGregor's a special goalkeeper because he makes the save when you need him.

"He'll be in fantastic shape - he's still producing the goods, and long may it continue for him and for Rangers. He could go on for a few years yet."