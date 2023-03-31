Sutton's prediction: 2-1

I've been wrong about Manchester United a few times this season but I don't think their form has been that great recently, whatever their results have been like.

They were very fortunate to recover to beat Fulham in the FA Cup last time out, and that was not the only time recently where they got away with it a bit - they have not been at their best for a while.

It would still not surprise me at all if Erik ten Hag's side went to St James' Park and won but this is an enormous game in the fight for the top four and I am expecting Newcastle United to rise to the occasion.

I like the way the Magpies play and, although they have not always turned that into goals, they've had more of a cutting edge since Alexander Isak returned to full fitness. I have a feeling the Sweden striker will make the difference again here.

Tommy's prediction: 1-2

This will be close but I am going with Manchester United.

Find out what Sutton and O’Dell predicted for the rest of the weekend's games and cast your vote