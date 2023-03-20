Gunn call 'hard to take'?

There was already much debate about who would succeed Craig Gordon as Scotland's number one even before the Hearts veteran suffered a double leg break in December.

With Zander Clark having stepped up to become Hearts' new number one, the 30-year-old was expected by many to be the natural successor at international level too - or at least join recent Gordon understudies Liam Kelly and Robby McCrorie in competing for a starting place.

Clark has been recalled, but, with Norwich City's Angus Gunn there too at the expense of Rangers' McCrorie, it has left everyone - apart from head coach Clarke - guessing.

Former Scotland right-back Alan Hutton, for one, has sympathy for Clark and Motherwell's Kelly, saying "it would be hard for me to take" if he had found himself in a similar position.

"Obviously, if I am Kelly or Clark, I'm thinking, 'right, here's my opportunity to go and nail down the Scotland number one shirt - it is a fight between us two'," Hutton told BBC Scotland's Scottish Football Podcast.

Not surprisingly, Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell thinks his man should get the nod but suggests "it is just like club football when you sign a new player".

"It's the same mentality," he told BBC Scotland's Sportsound. "I would see it as a challenge for the other two to try to prove in the camp that you are a better goalkeeper."

Clarke's assessment will only become clear shortly before two o'clock on Saturday.