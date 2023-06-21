Grimshaw eyes midfield role at Tannadice after Morton exit

Liam Grimshaw says having the chance to play more in midfield would be "quite a big thing for me" after signing a two-year contract with Dundee United after leaving Greenock Morton.

The English 28-year-old, who has regularly played at full-back, has shown his versatility with Motherwell in the Scottish top flight and last year in the Championship as he ended the season as the Morton fans' and players' player of the year.

But Grimshaw is "willing to play anywhere", telling his new club's website: "I'm aware how big a club Dundee United are and they have aspirations to get back to the Premier League, so that was a massive attraction."

Grimshaw, who was a youth player with Manchester United, had two spells with Motherwell either side of time with Preston North End and Chesterfield, before moving to Morton in September.

He thanked Morton for "standing by me" at a "difficult time for me in my career and life" but was impressed with United manager Jim Goodwin's plans for a return to the Premiership.

Goodwin thinks Grimshaw's leadership qualities will be "crucial".

"Liam is a fantastic, versatile player who I have admired for many seasons, and we believe he'll bring a different dynamic to the group," he said.

"He possesses all the technical attributes needed to impose himself on matches in a variety of roles across the pitch whilst also displaying aggression, bravery and strength in the defensive phase to solidify our backline."