Former Nottingham Forest striker Paul McGregor says his team-mates teased him about Brian Clough being his father after coming through the ranks at the City Ground.

A prolific scorer at youth level, McGregor was given his first-team opportunity in the final embers of Clough's reign.

Speaking on BBC Radio Nottingham's Shut Up And Show More Football podcast, he speaks affectionately about his old manager.

"I was in school one minute with my boss as the headmaster and then three months later, Clough would be like 'son, run yourself a bath, then run me one!" said McGregor.

"He'd call me 'Blondie' and the other lads would give me stick and say, 'your dad's here!'

"I'd run a warm bath for me and a cold one for him on the other side of the room - that's how he liked it - and then we'd sit and have a chat in the bath. Brilliant!"

McGregor explains it was different times back then and he appreciated the investment Clough put in to his young striker.

"He was interested in our lives and he was getting to know more about his centre-forward," added McGregor.

"He was wondering, 'What's the lad got? Is he a good kid? Is he family oriented? Is he settling down?'

"That was probably what was going through his head."

