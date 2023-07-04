Keeping David de Gea at Manchester United "doesn't solve anything", says ESPN's Mark Ogden.

There is still uncertainty over De Gea's Old Trafford future, with no sign of any resolution being found any time soon.

Ogden told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "I was told that United wanted to cut his wages by half. He was the highest-paid player at the club post-Ronaldo. £375,000 a week which is massive.

"They shouldn’t have given him that contract in the first place in 2019 because he was already on the slide at that point. That is too much money for De Gea.

"The idea was to drop it by more than half, initially he was receptive to that but I have been told he is now much less keen to drop his wages. I’m also told he wants to get back to Spain because his wife and child live in Spain.

"There’s not a market out there for De Gea because Barca, Atletico and Real aren’t in the market for a keeper.

"It is all tying into this De Gea situation whereby he can’t find a club to take him on, United don’t really want him but they will keep him because it solves a problem, but I don’t think Ten Hag is sold on him enough to push the boat and offer him more money to stay.

"He cost them Europa League progression last year, he was poor in the cup final, a lot of mistakes last season and it’s a mess. It’s the same old mess that we have every summer United.

"It’s a time to be ruthless and if the ownership situation had been resolved, Ten Hag would have said weeks ago 'forget it, move him on, get a new goalkeeper'. That is what United need. They are crying out for a new goalkeeper, but keeping De Gea doesn’t solve anything, the crack is still there."

