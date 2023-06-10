Everton announce sad death of academy manager Lavery

Everton have paid tribute to their academy recruitment manager Ian Lavery who has died following a short illness.

In a statement on the club website, they say: "Ian had worked for Everton for more than 20 years.

"He was a passionate Evertonian and had built great relationships with staff, colleagues, players and parents during his fine service in the academy.

"The thoughts of everyone at Everton are with Ian’s wife, Lisa, and his three children at this difficult time."