Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The move for Mason Mount is a fascinating development, if only because Manchester United would seem to have greater priorities in other areas of the pitch and the restriction on their summer budget is well known.

He clearly doesn't address the centre-forward position - an obvious area of weakness - and he is not supplementing the defensive midfield unit either.

However, what Mount is providing is another creative option.

In addition to being able to find room in tight spaces and having the vision to open up defences, Gareth Southgate has felt Mount is diligent in his defensive work, something United have had a problem with and Erik ten Hag is keen to solve.

It will also mean there is not as much need to play Christian Eriksen quite so often. After the Dane returned from injury last season, he didn't have a sustained impact across the whole game.

Nevertheless, if Ten Hag continues to operate with three attacking players behind a central striker, and Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes are both deemed automatic choices, it does place question marks over Jadon Sancho and Antony, who between them cost United in excess of £150m.

