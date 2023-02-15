Tottenham v West Ham: Pick of the stats

After keeping five consecutive home clean sheets against West Ham between 2006 and 2011, Tottenham have recorded just one shutout in their past 10 against the Hammers in the Premier League. However, they've lost just twice in this run (W5 D3).

Only once in the past eight seasons have West Ham avoided defeat in both Premier League meetings with Tottenham, doing so in 2020-21. In that campaign, they came from 3-0 down in the last 10 minutes to draw 3-3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham have scored more goals from corners than any other side in the Premier League this season (11). However, West Ham are the only side so far yet to concede a goal from a corner this term.