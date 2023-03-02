Goodwin cites 'turning point' that spelled beginning of end at Dons

Jim Goodwin believes painful late defeats to the Old Firm in the space of four days marked the "turning point" that sent his Aberdeen reign spiralling.

The Dons resumed in December after the World Cup hiatus by succumbing 1-0 to visitors Celtic then conceding twice in injury time to lose 3-2 at home to Rangers.

Goodwin lasted eight more games - six of them defeats - before being sacked in late January, only to return to Premiership management this week with Dundee United.

"Going into the World Cup break, everybody was very pleased with the situation, we were sitting third in the league and had a semi-final to look forward to," said Goodwin.

"After the World Cup, we had two extremely difficult fixtures back to back with Celtic and Rangers and could easily have taken four points out of those two games but we lost a goal in the last three minutes to Celtic and two to Rangers in stoppage time.

"That was probably the turning point for us in terms of the confidence being knocked from the squad. We found it very hard thereafter to get the lads going again."