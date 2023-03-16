Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

It is not often a world class save also happens to win your team a trophy, but Petr Cech managed the feat twice in the space of two weeks back in 2012, culminating with a fingertip save onto his left-hand post from Bastian Schweinsteiger’s penalty to set up Chelsea's first Champions League win against Bayern Munich.

A fortnight prior however, with time ticking down in a Wembley FA Cup which the Blues were leading 2-1 against a Liverpool team piling on the pressure, Cech produced an astonishing save that echoed Gordon Banks’ famous stop from Pele. A deep cross from the right saw ’Big Pete’ fly across his goal to meet an Andy Carroll bullet header high on the goal line which he clawed out with enough force for it to bounce back out off the underside of the crossbar.

Ten minutes later, the Blues were FA Cup winners for a seventh time and just two weeks later they made history by becoming European champions for the first time in Munich.

