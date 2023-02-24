Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Team news

Crystal Palace are boosted by the news that top goalscorer Wilfried Zaha is back in training and could be involved.

James McArthur returns and Tyrick Mitchell may be available but Sam Johnstone has a calf injury.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he will make changes following the Champions League defeat by Real Madrid.

Joe Gomez was substituted with an injury during that game and could miss out, while Ibrahima Konate is back in training but might not be rushed back.