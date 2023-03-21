W﻿ill Faulks, Chelsea News, external

It's become clear in the past week that, barring a surprising breakthrough in negotiations, Mason Mount will be sold by Chelsea this summer.

That would have been unthinkable a year ago - one imagines that securing the first team's home-grown starters on long contracts was a priority for the Clearlake consortium when they took over.

So how has it come to this?

It will be painted as a case of greed on Mount's part, with the midfielder evidently asking for more money than the club are willing to pay. But, when you look at the monster contracts handed out to the signings those same owners have made recently, that reasoning doesn't ring true.

If other academy talents like Levi Colwill and Ian Maatsen had been introduced to the first-team squad last summer, the tens of millions spent on luxury backups like Marc Cucurella and Kalidou Koulibaly could have been saved, and Mount could have been handed the raise he wants without any problems.

Instead, a homegrown fan favourite will leave after a dispute over relatively small sums, while more money is lavished on expensive imports - whose adaptation to a new league will then be used to excuse further bad performances on the pitch.