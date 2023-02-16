John Wenham, Lilywhite Rose, external

Cultured defender Noureddine Naybet joined Spurs at the age of 34 on a free transfer from Deportivo La Coruna, with whom he had gained a wealth of Champions League experience over an eight-year stay.

The legendary Morocco international, with 115 caps, brought an instant improvement to Spurs and his efforts were a key part of Tottenham's journey from no longer finishing 14th or 11th each season but now an established member of the Premier League’s big six.

Spurs started the season six games unbeaten, including a spirited 0-0 draw against Jose Mourinho’s all-conquering Chelsea, which led to his "parking the bus" comment.

He formed a budding partnership with the emerging Ledley King. King would, later in his career, namecheck Noureddine as having an instrumental role in his own development into a top-class centre-back.

I just wish Naybet had joined a decade earlier. Thank you for the goal against Arsenal.

As for in the current team? Richarlison.

For a £60m striker signed in the summer who has not scored in the league by mid-February to be described as a cult hero may raise eyebrows but you have to love the cheeky Brazilian.

"He looks good, he looks fine,” sang the away end as he made his debut at Stamford Bridge immediately causing havoc by charging down Chelsea players.

The kick-ups that enraged Steve Cooper, the 'Cry More' meme, the outside-of-the-foot assist for Harry Kane, the double against Marseille in the Champions League, his Puskas-nominated goal in the World Cup... there’s a lot more to come from Richy.

