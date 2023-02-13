Your thoughts on Saturday's game

We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Bournemouth and Newcastle.

Here are some of your comments:

Bournemouth fans

Pip: Gutting not to get the three points at the weekend with such a good performance. A centimetre away from glory! Something to build on though... bring on Wolves.

Cory: With Arsenal and City looming, next week feels like a huge game. We have to start winning games.

Barabara: It's not good enough from us, O'Neil needs a reality check. Shame Senesi went off. He's looking like our best player in recent weeks.

Graham: No wins in 2023. Winless since November. I don't care if we looked better. We still couldn't hold on for the win. O'Neil is a nice guy but he's toothless. Time for another roll of the dice. Bielsa? Benitez? Gerrard?

Newcastle fans

Simon: I thought for huge parts of the game we were not on point. Too many mistakes and not our usual tight, pressing game with good shape and discipline. I felt we missed Bruno's control and leadership in midfield and was disappointed with our overall performance, as I am sure the lads themselves and Eddie Howe will be.

Martin: A point won rather than two lost! We deeply miss Bruno with the creativity and focus that he brings in midfield and our squad depth doesn't allow for a lot of rotation which might make the end of the season painful. Having said that.... we're fourth with multiple routes to Europe available (not going to jinx it!). Let's hope it was an off game.

Michael: Another draw for Newcastle, and another game where there was a lack of cutting edge in the final third. It’s testament to the amazing job Eddie is doing that this feels like a disappointing result but I feel like we need to sign an out and our goalscorer in the summer. I would have loved to have seen Gabriel Jesus come in last time around.

Jebediah: What a goal-line clearance from Trippier, has to be a shout for player of the season!