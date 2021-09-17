Tuchel on Rudiger's contract, performance levels and Kane

Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Sunday's Premier League match away to Tottenham.

Here are the key lines from the Chelsea manager:

N’Golo Kante is fit and ready to start, while Christian Pulisic is still out but has started individual training;

Antonio Rudiger’s contract situation has not yet been resolved and Tuchel said: "Everything is in place but sometimes players need a bit longer";

Speaking about the Blues' performances this season, he admitted they haven't been at their best, but added: "It’s more important that we are competitive - we play relentlessly and have belief to overcome difficult minutes and periods within games";

On new signing Saul Niguez, who had a difficult debut against Aston Villa and was substituted at half-time, Tuchel said the Premier League can be a "shock of cultures" but he doesn’t doubt the quality of the Spain midfielder;

He said Chelsea will have an advantage over Spurs because they have had an extra two days to recover after European games this week;

Tuchel identified Harry Kane as the biggest threat to his side on Sunday: "He is one of the most dangerous guys in world football to finish attacks. We need to focus, if Kane plays, on how to defend him."

