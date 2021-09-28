Goalscorer Jimenez 'back to his best'
- Published
Raul Jimenez scored his first Premier League goal in 336 days in Wolves' 1-0 win over Southampton - and the striker has been included in Garth Crooks' team of the week.
Jimenez: I loved this goal. He won the challenge, beat the oncoming defender, collected himself and slotted the ball past the Southampton keeper as though he wasn't there.
Boy, have Wolves missed Raul Jimenez. I thought that last week when they played Brentford and the Mexico international missed a chance with his head and threw off his headband in anger and left it on the pitch. I was in no doubt at that moment that Jimenez was back mentally as well as physically.
The head injury he sustained against Arsenal last season took its toll but Jimenez seems back to his best and Wolves are in desperate need of him.