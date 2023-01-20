Roberto de Zerbi believes interest in Moises Caicedo is "good news" for Brighton after Chelsea reportedly had a bid turned down for the Ecuador midfielder.

The Brighton boss has already authorised the departure of Leandro Trossard to Arsenal, with the Belgium forward expected to complete his move on Friday.

With the Seagulls flying high in the Premier League, De Zerbi is unflustered by rival clubs circling around his best players.

"Caicedo is very important for us," said De Zerbi, "and I hope he finishes the season with us.

"It's always difficult to be certain but when big teams want our players, it's good news for us.

"The best solution is that he finishes the season with us. If he continues to play like this in the last games, it's possible that in the summer he can leave for another team."